FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nicer Sunday is expected as a soaking rain appears more likely by Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weekend will end a little nicer than it started before our attention turns for the potential for widespread rain starting Monday.

We’ll talk about Sunday first. The disturbance that brought intermittent showers and drizzle Saturday will begin to move out, which will mean a slight reduction in our rain chances. We’ll still have a good amount of upper-level clouds, which still could produce a few light showers during the day. But overall, Sunday looks to be a better day for outdoor plans, with temperatures that should be warmer as well. Highs are likely to range from the upper 60′s to low 70′s, though if clouds hang around longer, those numbers may be a bit lower.

Then on Monday, we’ll likely see the best chance of widespread, appreciable rain that we’ve seen in quite some time. This has to do with the development of a low-pressure system near the area on Monday. The track of the low will determine how widespread rain will be and thus totals. A track closer to the coast or inland would mean the potential for heavy rain early Monday through Tuesday. A track further offshore would keep the heavier rain offshore and limit totals. Right now, indications are that the low should track close enough to provide a good coverage of rain, perhaps heavy at times on Monday and Monday night.

Rain is likely to continue into Tuesday as well, though as the low begins to move east, some of it may start to break up throughout the day. By the end of the day Tuesday, a general 1-4 inches is possible, should the track and strength of the low hold. Aside from rain totals, we’ll also have to watch our temperatures. Highs both days are expected to be held in the low-to-mid 60′s. If the low ends up further north, that would cause temperatures to warm more, which could allow a couple stronger storms to form. The chances of that are low right now, but we’ll monitor it anyways.

The low should move far enough east by Wednesday where we likely won’t see heavy rain, though some spotty showers may hold on. Rain chances will decrease further again by Thursday and into the end of the work week.

