AARP hosts ID theft shredding safety event

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A shredding event was put on by AARP of Louisiana to protect against identity theft.

Shredding events are hosted to help people of all ages keep themselves safe. Crews made it easy for anyone looking to drop boxes off. There was a three-box maximum and workers would come directly to your car and remove all paper you had to shred.

“Shredding documents is the number one thing we can all do to protect ourselves from identity theft. And so, if we make it a common practice to shred our important documents we can hopefully keep those con artists at bay,” AARP State Director Denise Bottcher said.

Suggested items included financial records, medical documents, and old tax returns.

For more information on how you can keep safe from identity theft and fraud, CLICK HERE.

