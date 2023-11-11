34th annual Pack the Tent helps those in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Abraham’s Tent in Lake Charles has been helping provide hot meals for those in need since 1986. Today was their 34th annual Pack the Tent where the goal is to receive enough donations to feed those in need for an entire year.

“Lake Charles is an awesome place to be and throughout the years that we’ve been here, if we ask people to respond, they just want to know what it is we actually need,” said Abraham’s Tent Director, Pearl Cole.

KPLC and Rousses Market partnered with Abraham’s Tent to collect food and household cleaning items, feeding the hundreds of people who walk through the doors of 2424 Fruge Street.

“It’s not about the numbers. It’s just the satisfaction of knowing that everybody in Lake Charles knows Abraham’s Tent, and if there’s a hungry individual out there somebody will tell them go to Abraham’s Tent,” said Cole.

Director Pearl Cole says the community continues to show its support each and every year.

“We do not receive federal funds, we do not receive state funds, the rest of our funding comes from right here in Lake Charles, our community,” said Cole.

“God, God has supported the mission of Abraham Tent, and gave us a great leader,” said Ted Authemont.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.