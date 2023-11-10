SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 9, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 9, 2023.

Timothy Wayne Gamble, 48, Westlake: Contempt of court; disarming of a peace officer; resisting a police officer with force; resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Larry Coleman Jr., 35, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; failure to signal while turning.

Brent Alan Midkiff, 47, Sulphur: Theft of a catalytic converter worth under $5,000; contempt of court.

Charles Edward Sharp, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; trespassing; theft under $1,000.

Megan Kaziah Munoz, 33, Tucson, AZ: Theft under $1,000; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; escape.

Amie Joann Laughlin, 39, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles.

Jada Nicole Brown, 23, New Iberia: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Randy Paul Hebert, 41, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles.

Marvin Thomas Sandifer Jr., 35, Ruth, MS: Sexual Battery.

Casey Allen Allen, 32, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Shannon Yran Butler, 46, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse.

