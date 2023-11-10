Some still fighting to restore homes three years after hurricanes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three years later, some Southwest Louisiana residents are still at square one when it comes to recovering from the 2020 disasters.

For some, the road to recovery seems to be filled with potholes and wrong turns. One such person is Samia Heard. She’s 75 years old and has lived on Broad Street since 1984. The house was severely damaged in the hurricanes. “I don’t know how I am making it really, but God is good,” Heard said. Heard says she could not afford homeowners insurance. Though she received some money and help early on, there’s been little progress toward recovery.

Heard says she slept in a chair on her porch for months, suffered broken pipes in the freeze and now has no water because of a broken pipe under her house. She uses the restroom at local fast food restaurants or a friend’s house and showers at a local recreation center.

She is working to get money through Restore Louisiana, but said she gets confusing and conflicting information from different officials and agencies. She said they say she must pay $37,000 to get her Restore Louisiana grant - though her caseworker couldn’t explain it for our story. Heard doesn’t have receipts for money spent up to now. She has a FEMA trailer south of lake Charles and travels between the two places, working on recovery that so far appears beyond her reach.

“I go drive all the way to south Lake Charles to take a shower and stay there but then I end up drive back here,” Heard said.

