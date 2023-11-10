Outdoor report with Hal McMillin - Nov. 10, 2023

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday is the opening day of duck and goose season. We’re joined by Hal McMillin this morning who gave us an update on that as well as some general safety tips for the blind.

This is the first year we’ve had a drought in our area during this season but the people who have water on their land are seeing ducks. Port Arthur has a little bit of everything, teal, grey duck, pintail, much like Johnson Bayou.

With the start of the season, it’s a great time to review your blind safety. Always have a general or captain in the blind to make sure everyone is adhering to the agreed-upon safety protocols.

Remember, when handling your gun to know where the muzzle is pointed at all times and to make very slow gradual movements in the blind until it’s time to fire. Also, make sure everyone understands their zone of fire, never swing your gun over anyone’s head.

As a side note for all the fishermen out there, salt water is up and the fish are biting. You can expect a lot of redfish and speckled trout in the area right now.

