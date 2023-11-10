One pedestrian dead and another injured following vehicle accident

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One pedestrian has died and another has been injured after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 3059 and Luke Power Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to the crash around 8 p.m. on Nov. 9 after receiving word that two pedestrians had been hit by a vehicle. The crash claimed the life of Corey James Anderson, 31, of New Iberia.

Authorities say their preliminary investigation showed that Anderson and another pedestrian were walking in the eastbound lane of travel along the highway when the driver of a 2009 Dodge pickup truck traveling in the same direction hit them. Troopers say both pedestrians were wearing dark-colored clothing making them difficult to see.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene while the other pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Troopers urge all pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings while walking near a road, wear light-colored and/or reflective clothing, walk a safe distance from travel lanes, face oncoming traffic, and assume that motorists cannot see them.

