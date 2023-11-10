L.B. Landry, cheer coach inspired by students to go pro, makes Saints Cheer Krewe twice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local high school educator says he’s fulfilling one of his dreams thanks to some inspiration inside the classroom.

On the third floor of L.B. Landry in Algiers, you’ll find a 10th-grade social studies teacher with a pep in his step. He’s willing to go the extra mile for his students, passionate, and dedicated, especially about geography.

Lamar Holmes strives to not only make his lessons interesting but also creative and comprehensive.

What energy Holmes doesn’t bring to the classroom, he takes to the sidelines.

When the final bell rings on Friday, Holmes trades his social studies hat for some pom poms. The head cheer coach has quite the qualification to lead the squad.

Friday night lights shine all the way into Sunday for Holmes.

“It was just really cool to be like, ‘Wow, you really believe in me enough that you’re going to give me a uniform and put me on the sideline to perform,’” the cheer coach said.

It’s Holmes’ second season as a New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe member.

The addition of men to the squad came in 2018. The Saints and the Los Angeles Rams paved the way for the rest of the NFL.

“I grew up around co-ed cheerleading. I grew up around the University of Texas. I grew up around Texas Tech University,” Holmes said. “I grew up around all these large co-eds, so I’ve always been like boys are supposed to be seen on the sidelines.”

It can sometimes be an intricate dance for Coach Holmes as he juggles his personal life, classwork, and countless hours of cheer practice for both the high school and the pro team.

“Most of the time, Friday nights, Friday Night Lights... I am there,” Holmes said. “I am pushing with them.”

Holmes says he does it for his students, who cheer him on.

“I always say, ‘Coach, where are my tickets?’” laughed L. B. Landry senior Destinee Manuel.

She and her fellow teammate, Aj’ian Mosley, say having such close access to an NFL cheerleader raises their cheer team to a new level.

“Even at camp, we told every team at camp, ‘Our coach, you know, he’s on the Saints. Y’all don’t know nothing about that.’” Mosley added.

But even under the bright lights of the Dome, Coach Holmes says he still reflects on how his students motivated him when he had doubts that he’d make the team.

“‘Am I this all-American look? Am I pretty enough? Am I handsome enough to even stand on the sideline and be somebody?’” Coach Holmes says he’s ask himself. “It was really my kids and my students that really motivated me to be like, ‘let’s go!’ so, getting that phone call was really a win for all of us.”

Holmes says he was able to achieve that win with the help of his students.

“He is the goofiest person ever, like, he’s so goofy and he’s just so fun to be around and energetic,” Manuel said.

“He’s really a great person, but he can get very, very aggravating.” Mosley joked.

Above all, Coach Holmes says he hopes his experience with the Saints drives his students to achieve their goals.

“You have to keep telling yourself, ‘This is what you want. This is what you want. This is what you worked for this is your moment.’” Holmes said.

Coach Holmes and his squad of students are making it through the school year together, one win at a time.

