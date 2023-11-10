I-10W blocked near Lacassine due to overturned car-hauler
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LACASSINE, La. (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound is currently closed near Laccassine due to an overturned car-hauler, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Both lanes are currently blocked and westbound traffic is being diverted from I-10 to Highway 101.
Crews are working to clear the accident and are not currently able to give an estimate for when the roadway will be opened.
