50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

I-10W blocked near Lacassine due to overturned car-hauler

Jeff Davis crash on I-10
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACASSINE, La. (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound is currently closed near Laccassine due to an overturned car-hauler, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Both lanes are currently blocked and westbound traffic is being diverted from I-10 to Highway 101.

Crews are working to clear the accident and are not currently able to give an estimate for when the roadway will be opened.

Overturned car-hauler on I-10 near Lacassine
Overturned car-hauler on I-10 near Lacassine(Louisiana State Police Troop D)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Jeff Davis crash on I-10
Jeff Davis crash on I-10
Generic image of vape pen
ATC releases list of approved vape products
Locally Heavy Rain Potential
KPLC Pack the Tent 2023 - 6:30 a.m.
KPLC Pack the Tent 2023 - 6 a.m.