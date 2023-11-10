I-10W blocked near Lacassine due to overturned car-hauler

LACASSINE, La. (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound is currently closed near Laccassine due to an overturned car-hauler, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Both lanes are currently blocked and westbound traffic is being diverted from I-10 to Highway 101.

Crews are working to clear the accident and are not currently able to give an estimate for when the roadway will be opened.

Overturned car-hauler on I-10 near Lacassine (Louisiana State Police Troop D)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.