Grand Lake Elementary and High School hold Veterans Day Program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thursday morning was full of singing and honors at Grand Lake Elementary and High School’s “My America” Veterans Day program.

The elementary portion included Pre-K through sixth-grade students singing songs to honor veterans - some of those veterans in the audience were family.

“I got a couple of nieces that have their kids here and they’ll come hug me and everything after and tell me, thank me for being a veteran,” says Vietnam Veteran Gerald Richard.

Fuller Dupre, fifth-grade Student of the Year, officiated the entire elementary portion of the program.

“I was a little nervous ‘cause there’s like a lot of people, but it was also fun like talking in front of everyone and getting to say stuff for the veterans,” Dupre said.

Turning to the high school students, they took a different approach in their portion of the program. Two Vietnam veterans, Gerald Richard and Wendall Greathouse, were interviewed by students about their time in Vietnam.

Both veterans explained their drafting process along with advice to the students who may be interested in the armed forces.

“It’s exciting cause you know you always see about like these movies and stuff about the Vietnam veterans and to actually have them like to be here and get the stories out of them, its really, really cool,” said 12th-grade Student of the Year, Samuel Bellard.

During both segments of the program, veterans were asked to stand to give a brief history of their service and received a gift of appreciation.

“Usually a lot of tears, a lot of thank you’s for honoring them so respectfully and it makes all the hard work worthwhile, it’s a small sacrifice what we do to put on a program compared to the sacrifices that they’ve made,” said Scotty Poole, chairman of Grand Lake High school Veterans Day Committee.

Students also highlighted those Veterans who graduated from Grand Lake High School.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.