First Alert Forecast: Scattered light rain and showers settle in with some cooler temperatures for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Showers will be off and on for Southwest Louisiana throughout the day and into the weekend as temperatures slowly cool down. Weather remains unsettled heading into next week.

A cold front is moving through the area to finish off our work week, kicking up light rain and showers across the area since early this morning. While showers will be widespread through most of your morning commute, it does not look like we’ll see much heavy rain and they will gradually become scattered for most of the day. Rainfall totals should range between a quarter and a half inch on average, though some local higher amounts are always possible.

Regardless, temperatures are starting to cool as the wind shifts to out of the North. Friday’s highs should manage to reach the upper 60′s to near 70° before gradually falling throughout the day, northern parishes will likely stay back in the mid to low 60′s.

Showers will remain scattered throughout the day as temperatures slowly cool down (KPLC)

Rain chances will not leave the forecast this weekend either, with models continuing to suggest the possibility of scattered showers through Saturday. This means high temperatures for Saturday could range between the mid 60′s to upper 50′s. The good news is like Friday, Saturday does not look like an all-day rain event, and there should be plenty of breaks in between any showers.

Rainfall estimates still look low, with maybe an inch or two at most in very isolated areas spread out between Friday and Saturday. Fortunately this type of slow, wetting rain is exactly what we need to provide a little relief to the drought, even with low totals.

The potential for scattered showers will carry through the weekend as weather remains unsettled (KPLC)

Sunday, shower activity may become a bit more sporadic, but models are keeping cloud cover around which will make it easy for temperatures to take advantage of the northerly wind shift. Saturday will still likely be the coolest day of the weekend.

Beyond that, conditions will remain unsettled behind the front which will make it easy for any passing disturbances to kick up more showers. So for now, we’ve left rain chances in the forecast through early next week. Another cold front could arrive as well to reinforce the cool temperatures.

Rain chances stay on the forecast into next week thanks to passing disturbances (KPLC)

