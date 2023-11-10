50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Scattered light rain and showers settle in with some cooler temperatures for the weekend

By Joseph Enk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Showers will be off and on for Southwest Louisiana throughout the day and into the weekend as temperatures slowly cool down. Weather remains unsettled heading into next week.

A cold front is moving through the area to finish off our work week, kicking up light rain and showers across the area since early this morning. While showers will be widespread through most of your morning commute, it does not look like we’ll see much heavy rain and they will gradually become scattered for most of the day. Rainfall totals should range between a quarter and a half inch on average, though some local higher amounts are always possible.

Regardless, temperatures are starting to cool as the wind shifts to out of the North. Friday’s highs should manage to reach the upper 60′s to near 70° before gradually falling throughout the day, northern parishes will likely stay back in the mid to low 60′s.

Showers will remain scattered throughout the day as temperatures slowly cool down
Showers will remain scattered throughout the day as temperatures slowly cool down(KPLC)

Rain chances will not leave the forecast this weekend either, with models continuing to suggest the possibility of scattered showers through Saturday. This means high temperatures for Saturday could range between the mid 60′s to upper 50′s. The good news is like Friday, Saturday does not look like an all-day rain event, and there should be plenty of breaks in between any showers.

Rainfall estimates still look low, with maybe an inch or two at most in very isolated areas spread out between Friday and Saturday. Fortunately this type of slow, wetting rain is exactly what we need to provide a little relief to the drought, even with low totals.

The potential for scattered showers will carry through the weekend as weather remains unsettled
The potential for scattered showers will carry through the weekend as weather remains unsettled(KPLC)

Sunday, shower activity may become a bit more sporadic, but models are keeping cloud cover around which will make it easy for temperatures to take advantage of the northerly wind shift. Saturday will still likely be the coolest day of the weekend.

Beyond that, conditions will remain unsettled behind the front which will make it easy for any passing disturbances to kick up more showers. So for now, we’ve left rain chances in the forecast through early next week. Another cold front could arrive as well to reinforce the cool temperatures.

Rain chances stay on the forecast into next week thanks to passing disturbances
Rain chances stay on the forecast into next week thanks to passing disturbances(KPLC)

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Wade's Thursday Nightcast Forecast
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast
The cold front will bring some scattered showers tonight through Friday, though they likely...
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers return to the area Friday along the cold front.
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast