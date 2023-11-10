FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more showers Saturday, better rain chances possible early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Even with the cold front now south of the area, rain chances will continue for our Saturday and beyond. An upper-level disturbance will likely traverse near the area during the day. With enough moisture still around, that should be enough to create a few more scattered showers throughout the day. Much like we saw on Friday, there should still be plenty of breaks in the rain and not an all-day rain event. Still, you’ll want to keep an umbrella or a rain jacket handy even if the day as a whole won’t be a washout. With plenty of clouds around, we’ll still be quite cool, with highs ranging near 60 for our northern parishes to the low/mid 60′s near the interstate.

Scattered showers at times should return Saturday with cool temperatures. (KPLC)

Sunday, shower activity may become a bit more sporadic as the disturbance leaves. But models are keeping cloud cover around which will make it easy for temperatures to remain below- normal , with highs near 70 during the afternoon.

A low-pressure may elevate rain chances again early next week. (KPLC)

Our rain chances will not end there, and in fact they will go up again at the start of the work week. Models still insist on the development of an upper-level low near the area on Monday. The track of the low will determine how widespread rain will be and thus totals. A track closer to the coast or inland would mean the potential for heavy rain early Monday through Tuesday, with totals possibly over 2 inches in some locations if that occurs! A track further offshore would keep the heavier rain offshore and limit totals. This is something we’ll watch closely over the weekend, though the odds of widespread rain seem to be increasing.

Rainfall totals may range between 1-3 inches over the next week, with higher totals likely if the low tracks closer. (KPLC)

