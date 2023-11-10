Beauregard wildfires have little impact on hunting season, deer population

BEAUREGARD, La. (KPLC) - Now that deer hunting season is in full swing, many might wonder if the Beauregard wildfires will have an impact on the season.

Just a couple of months ago, an unprecedented disaster burned through thousands of acres of forest, destroying habitats for wildlife, as well as decreasing the amount of available acreage for hunting in Beauregard Parish.

Johnathan Bordelon, Deer Program Manager with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, explains the effect this has on hunters looking to score the best shot.

“Hunters who are relying on private tracks, and do not have access to other properties, may not have a place to hunt this year,” Bordelon said. “So, that is an issue certainly at a local level.”

Bordelon said, though damage to their habitat is severe, due to their adaptive nature and early fawning, deer were able to move out of the area and are occupying other parts of the forests in the parish. Once the forests grow back, deer will return.

“Those areas are providing food and forage for deer,” Bordelon said. “Deer are doing rather well in Beauregard Parish.”

In fact, he said deer harvest has seen an increase in recent years. In 2022 to 2023, hunters reported more deer harvested that any other recorded year with this season not too far behind.

“While it is still early, we are only second to the record of 2022, so things are looking pretty good,” Bordelon said.

He said this is likely due to the parish’s timber industry. Timber harvesting and thinning allows for more sunlight to hit the ground, promoting plant growth that deer forage for.

There have been no changes or modifications to hunting in Beauregard Parish this season.

