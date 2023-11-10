Beaumont police chase suspect facing multiple charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The suspect in a high-speed chase that began in Beaumont and ended in Lake Charles is now facing multiple charges, according to KDFM.

Calcasieu Jail rosters show that Jeremiah Robertson, 22, of Lafayette, has been charged with the following:

Aggravated flight from an officer

Obstruction of justice

Hit-and-run driving

Driving on a roadway laned for traffic

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a Schedule II drug

Failure to stop or yield

Not having a license while driving

Parole violation

KDFM says Robertson was seen driving erratically in downtown Beaumont and that when police attempted to pull him over he sped away along I-10. State Police say they clocked him driving over 100 mph during their pursuit. When Robertson made it to the I-210 bridge authorities say they saw him throwing multiple bags of an unknown substance out of the vehicle.

Authorities say Robertson got off the interstate after and hit several vehicles before finally crashing on Ryan St. where he was taken into custody.

