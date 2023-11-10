Authorities looking for work release inmate who walked off job site in Moss Bluff

Work release inmate Derrick W. Brown, 38, of Lake Charles, allegedly walked off a job site in Moss Bluff on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (Louisiana Department of Transportation)

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are looking for a work release inmate who walked off his job at a business on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff.

Derrick W. Brown, 38, of Lake Charles, is a Department of Corrections work release inmate who was housed at Louisiana Workforce in DeQuincy.

He walked off the job on Monday, Oct. 30.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting Louisiana Workforce in the search.

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is investigating because of Brown’s ties to the Lake Charles area, spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office has issued a $250,000 warrant for simple escape, signed by Judge Kerry Anderson.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows of Brown’s whereabouts to call the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3795.

If anyone is found to be assisting or harboring Brown, they will be charged accordingly, authorities said.

