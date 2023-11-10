Sheriff’s Office says attorney caught on camera bringing contraband into correctional facility

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish attorney Jonathan Brown is facing charges after being accused of smuggling contraband into the Allen Correctional Facility for one of his clients.

7News spoke with an Allen Parish Chief Deputy who explained how it all happened.

“The inmate was returning to his housing unit when one of the guards noticed something peculiar, they patted the subject down and found the package on him,” Chief Deputy Blair Fontenot said.

It was Wednesday afternoon, Chief Fontenot said, when Brown brought narcotics, three knives and cell phones into the correctional facility. Fontenot said the attorney was caught red-handed.

“We stopped the attorney from leaving, went and reviewed the cameras and saw where he had passed that package to the inmate,” said Fontenot.

Fontenot said though he can’t speak on the facility’s protocol when it comes to what visitors can and cannot bring, attorneys are given legal privacy and are able to bring items such as legal folders for their clients during visits.

“So, for example, their briefcase, they get to bring a briefcase in, where normal visitors don’t get to bring that in, something that can conceal.”

Brown was arrested and booked into Allen Parish jail where he is facing several charges.

“Contraband into a penal facility, distribution and possession of narcotics as well as three counts of distribution of narcotics,” Fontenot said regarding Brown’s charges.

Brown’s bond has been set at $175,000.

We reached out to Brown’s law firm for a statement this afternoon; they have not responded.

