Two Sulphur Baseball Players Make College Decisions Official

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - It was a special day over at Sulphur High School as both Bryce Fontenot and Brody Harlow signed their National Letters of Intent to play college baseball.

Fontenot signed to play just up the road at McNeese State University, while Harlow is staying in Louisiana but is going a little further to play at Centenary College in Shreveport.

“It felt great, it’s been a long journey obviously, so it felt good to finally sign those papers and make it official,” said Harlow on what it felt like to make his decision official.

“It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders, I don’t really have to worry about it anymore, I can just go out there and play,” said Fontenot.

For Fontenot, he’s heading to a McNeese program that already has some familiar faces in his former teammates Gage Trahan, Cooper Devall, and Kohl Navarre, who all signed their NLIs last season to play at McNeese, plus Cameron Lejeune, and Kainin Morrow who are from Sulphur as well. For Fontenot, familiar faces and former teammates already at McNeese are one of the most exciting parts about signing to play for the Pokes.

“I can’t wait to play with them again, those were some of my closest friends last year and I can’t wait to play with them again,” said Fontenot.

Like anything, having a support system surrounding you, helping you achieve your goals is important, and it’s no different for Harlow and Fontenot who were surrounded by coaches, teammates, family and friends on Wednesday.

“It’s great, you really feel the love here at Sulphur high, everyone is supporting each other at all times, 100% of the time so it really is great to have this support system,” said Harlow.

“It’s amazing, it’s hard to put it into words, I love everything about it, just having them around me is great,” said Fontenot.

Fontenot and Harlow enter their final season with the Golden Tors which is set to get underway in just a few short months, and their goal going into their senior season is simple, to bring a State Championship back to Sulphur.

