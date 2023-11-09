Two St. Louis Saints Sign National Letters of Intent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over at St. Louis Catholic, Wednesday was a special day for baseball players KeMonni Pullard and Kennedy Leggett who signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic, and athletic journeys at the collegiate level.

Leggett signed to play at Coastal Alabama Community College, and Pullard decided to stay in Louisiana as he signed to play at The University of Louisiana at Monroe.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a dream, really a dream come true, I’ve been dreaming about this day and it’s finally here, I’m happy to be here with my family, everybody, family and friends, and it’s just a great moment,” LSU signee KeMonni Pullard said.

“Its been a dream of mine since I was a child and like they always say I give all my thanks and glory to god and I’m just thankful for this opportunity to go accomplish my childhood dreams and go play college baseball,” Coastal Alabama signee Kennedy Leggett said.

Having a support system around you is important for anybody, and for Pullard and Leggett it was no different.

“Its a great feeling knowing that they’re always there for you (his family) whenever you’re down they’re going to be right there to pick you back up they started and now I gotta finish with them,” Pullard said.

“It means the world, all of these people have grown up with me and also have helped me through adversity and stuff like that, so just to have all of these people behind me is a dream come true,” Leggett said.

