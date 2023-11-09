Three South Beauregard Knights Sign National Letters of Intent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana was busy on Wednesday for National Signing Day as athletes from around the country signed their National Letters of Intent making their college decisions official, and at South Beauregard it was no different as they had three baseball players put pen to paper.

Cole Eaves signed to play at Southeast Arkansas College, Jace Duhon signed to play at The University of Louisiana at Monroe, and Bryce Deason signed to play at Hill College in Texas.

“It’s definitely a lot off my plate, I’ve been wanting to play at the next level ever since I started to play this game so it’s a really cool thing I’m glad I got to do it with a group of guys that I like,” Hill College signee, Bryce Deason said.

“It feels really good I’ve always wanted to play next-level baseball and ULM definitely fits me really well I love the coaching staff and everybody up there,” UL-Monroe signee Jace Duhon said.

“I feel like it’s a pretty good accomplishment I’m glad I’m getting the opportunity and I’m just ready to get over there,” Southeast Arkansas signee Cole Eaves said.

For Eaves, Duhon, and Deason, they were fortunate enough to sign to continue their athletic and academic journeys at the next level alongside their teammates, something each of them said was special.

“I think it’s awesome, I’ve grown up playing with them my whole life and I think its really cool for us to all go to the next level,” Duhon said.

“What they’re building over there I just wanted to be a part of it and I was excited and ran with it,” Eaves said.

“It’s a little closer to home so you know my buddy Jace is going to ULM so I won’t be far from him it’s a bit of a drive but not bad, it just felt like home I really clicked with the guys, I loved the school I think it’s going to be a really great program and I’ll be a great fit for it,” Deason said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.