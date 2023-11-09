Three Barbe Baseball Players Make College Decisions Official

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barbe baseball has seen countless players sign their National Letters of Intent to play college baseball over the years, and on Wednesday it was no different as Owen Galt, Kasen Bellard, and Landon Victorian made their decisions official.

Galt and Bellard will once again be teammates as they signed to play at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, while Victorian signed to become a Tiger at LSU.

“That’s a dream come true, I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid so, this is an honor. I remember all of the hard work I put in, and all of the people that helped me out, so finally getting here is an honor,” said Victorian.

“It means a lot, but it’s not the end of the road, it’s just the first step, I’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m blessed, I’m grateful,” said Bellard on what it means to sign.

“It feels great, I’m so excited to get to Lafayette and be a Ragin’ Cajun,” said Galt.

For Galt and Bellard, while they’re leaving Barbe baseball following the 2024 season, they’re not leaving each other as they’re heading to UL Lafayette together, which they both said means a lot to them.

“He’s my best friend, we’ve been playing together for a while now, and it’s amazing just to be able to go to the next level together, it’s amazing,” said Bellard.

“He’s my best friend so it’s going to be awesome, we’re going to room together and I just know that I’m going to have him by my side no matter what,” said Galt.

As for Victorian, he’s also set to leave the Bucs following the 2024 season, but he’ll be joining an LSU program with a plethora of familiar faces, most notably former Barbe Buccaneer Gavin Guidry, as well as former Sulphur Golden Tor Jake Brown, and former Sam Houston Bronco Dylan Thompson.

“It’s going to be different, we’re going to have to flip the switch a little bit, with Gavin it’s going to be the same, but with Jake and Dylan, it’s going to be different, but I think we’re going to get along really well, they’re really cool guys, so I think we’re going to get along really well,” said Victorian.

For the three Bucs who are coming off of Barbe’s best season in program history capped off by the school’s 12th State Title, the goal is to go out the same way they came in; with yet another State Title, the school’s 13th, and what would be their third in four years.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.