TDL Bi-District Playoffs: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The bi-district round of the playoffs begins tonight with a few games in Southwest Louisiana.

We’ll follow with a full schedule of games on Friday.

Listed below are our local teams. Click on each division to see a full bracket.

THURSDAY

NON-SELECT

No. 17 DeRidder at No. 16 Lakeshore

No. 28 Westlake at No. 5 Bogalusa

No. 22 Centerville at No. 11 Oberlin

No. 23 East Beauregard at No. 10 Oakdale

FRIDAY

NON-SELECT

No. 21 Mandeville at No. 12 Sam Houston

No. 27 Barbe at No. 6 Zachary

No. 25 Grant at No. 8 Iowa

No. 26 St. Martinville at No. 7 Leesville

No. 23 Kaplan at No. 10 Jennings

No. 18 Church Point at No. 15 Iota

No. 24 South Beauregard at No. 9 Jewel Sumner

No. 23 Avoyelles at No. 10 Kinder

No. 17 Grand Lake at No. 16 Franklin

No. 25 Basile at No. 8 Welsh

No. 21 Elton at No. 12 East Feliciana

No. 19 Lake Arthur at No. 14 Montgomery

SELECT

No. 6 St. Louis, bye (will play winner of No. 22 Lord Beaconsfield Landry and No. 11 McDonogh 35)

No. 21 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 12 Pope John Paul II

No. 23 Hamilton Christian at No. 10 Central Catholic

