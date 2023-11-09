50/50 Thursdays
TDL Bi-District Playoffs: Scores and highlights

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The bi-district round of the playoffs begins tonight with a few games in Southwest Louisiana.

We’ll follow with a full schedule of games on Friday.

Listed below are our local teams. Click on each division to see a full bracket.

THURSDAY

NON-SELECT

DIVISION II

  • No. 17 DeRidder at No. 16 Lakeshore

DIVISION III

  • No. 28 Westlake at No. 5 Bogalusa

DIVISION IV

  • No. 22 Centerville at No. 11 Oberlin
  • No. 23 East Beauregard at No. 10 Oakdale

FRIDAY

NON-SELECT

DIVISION I

  • No. 21 Mandeville at No. 12 Sam Houston
  • No. 27 Barbe at No. 6 Zachary

DIVISION II

  • No. 25 Grant at No. 8 Iowa
  • No. 26 St. Martinville at No. 7 Leesville
  • No. 23 Kaplan at No. 10 Jennings
  • No. 18 Church Point at No. 15 Iota

DIVISION III

  • No. 24 South Beauregard at No. 9 Jewel Sumner
  • No. 23 Avoyelles at No. 10 Kinder

DIVISION IV

  • No. 17 Grand Lake at No. 16 Franklin
  • No. 25 Basile at No. 8 Welsh
  • No. 21 Elton at No. 12 East Feliciana
  • No. 19 Lake Arthur at No. 14 Montgomery

SELECT

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

  • No. 6 St. Louis, bye (will play winner of No. 22 Lord Beaconsfield Landry and No. 11 McDonogh 35)

DIVISION III

  • No. 21 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 12 Pope John Paul II

DIVISION IV

  • No. 23 Hamilton Christian at No. 10 Central Catholic

