TDL Bi-District Playoffs: Scores and highlights
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The bi-district round of the playoffs begins tonight with a few games in Southwest Louisiana.
We’ll follow with a full schedule of games on Friday.
Listed below are our local teams. Click on each division to see a full bracket.
THURSDAY
NON-SELECT
DIVISION II
- No. 17 DeRidder at No. 16 Lakeshore
DIVISION III
- No. 28 Westlake at No. 5 Bogalusa
DIVISION IV
- No. 22 Centerville at No. 11 Oberlin
- No. 23 East Beauregard at No. 10 Oakdale
FRIDAY
NON-SELECT
DIVISION I
- No. 21 Mandeville at No. 12 Sam Houston
- No. 27 Barbe at No. 6 Zachary
DIVISION II
- No. 17 DeRidder at No. 16 Lakeshore
- No. 25 Grant at No. 8 Iowa
- No. 26 St. Martinville at No. 7 Leesville
- No. 23 Kaplan at No. 10 Jennings
- No. 18 Church Point at No. 15 Iota
DIVISION III
- No. 24 South Beauregard at No. 9 Jewel Sumner
- No. 23 Avoyelles at No. 10 Kinder
DIVISION IV
- No. 17 Grand Lake at No. 16 Franklin
- No. 25 Basile at No. 8 Welsh
- No. 21 Elton at No. 12 East Feliciana
- No. 19 Lake Arthur at No. 14 Montgomery
SELECT
DIVISION I
DIVISION II
- No. 6 St. Louis, bye (will play winner of No. 22 Lord Beaconsfield Landry and No. 11 McDonogh 35)
DIVISION III
- No. 21 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 12 Pope John Paul II
DIVISION IV
- No. 23 Hamilton Christian at No. 10 Central Catholic
