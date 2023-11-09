50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov 8, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 8, 2023.

John Michael Haley, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Ramon Smith, 61, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Tiffany Rachae Guidry, 46, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Richard Arlen Williams, 64, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Jermane Junior Moore, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; federal detainer.

Luis Angel Figueroa-Melchor, 23, Houston, TX: Identity theft; federal detainer.

Jose Vargas-Ramirez, 20, Houston, TX: Identity theft; federal detainer.

Trentston Edward Semien, 17, Beaumont, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.

Peter Jonathan Elliott, 45, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

McNeese Spotlight: Scholarship deadline approaching
McNeese Spotlight: Scholarship deadline approaching
Temperatures will still be warm close to 80° under overcast skies this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and warm Thursday before rain chances pick up overnight
McNeese Spotlight: Scholarship deadline approaching
McNeese Spotlight: Scholarship deadline approaching
Health Headlines: Sleep issues for children with autism
Health Headlines: Sleep issues for children with autism