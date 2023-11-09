SWLA Arrest Report - Nov 8, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 8, 2023.

John Michael Haley, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Ramon Smith, 61, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Tiffany Rachae Guidry, 46, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Richard Arlen Williams, 64, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Jermane Junior Moore, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; federal detainer.

Luis Angel Figueroa-Melchor, 23, Houston, TX: Identity theft; federal detainer.

Jose Vargas-Ramirez, 20, Houston, TX: Identity theft; federal detainer.

Trentston Edward Semien, 17, Beaumont, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.

Peter Jonathan Elliott, 45, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.