Southwest Louisiana Veteran’s home parade brings community together

By Devon Distefano
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Local high schools, first responders, and community members honored the veterans at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home with a parade of their own.

“To see the whole community come out, it brings that joy; it brings people saying somebody cares about me,” Vietnam veteran Joseph Minix said.

Cars rolled through, showing off their red, white, and blue, and high school bands and cheerleaders performed for the residents at the veterans home, making their day a little brighter.

“They just sit here and enjoy it. I mean, who has their own parade at their house?” SWLA Veterans Home administrator Darla Price said.

“The cars, the kids, the bands, I enjoyed it,” Minix said.

Minix served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era.

“A Veterans Day parade for those who died, who gave up themselves to serve the United States of America. That you can’t put a price on,” said Minix.

Veterans in the area are proud of the country they fought so hard to protect.

“This is really important for the United States of America because they went out there and fought for this country to be free,” World War II veteran Argie Guilbeaux said.

After the parade, veterans and their families came together for a cochon de lait where they shared a meal and listened to music.

