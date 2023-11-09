Six Sam Houston Broncos Sign National Letters of Intent

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Six Sam Houston High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to compete in their sports at the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Griffin Hebert signed to play baseball at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, while his teammates Nik Toups, and Dylan Bell signed to play at Southeastern Louisiana, and LSU Eunice respectively.

“Excitement, it feels great to finally get to move on and play at the next level and hopefully make my dream of playing in the MLB,” UL - Lafayette baseball signee Griffin Hebert said.

“It feels great, the past four years of high school I’ve been working for it I feel blessed god giving me a chance to play at the next level and giving me another day to play,” LSU Eunice baseball signee Dylan Bell said.

“I just feel accomplished, all the days on the field throwing by myself and I feel like I earned it, it feels good to know that the people here have my back and they’ve been here through all of it,” Southeastern baseball signee Nik Toups said.

The Broncos had two softball signess as well in Hailey Mire who signed to play at Louisiana Christian University, and Lorena Williams who signed to play at LSU Alexandria.

“It was kind of just sense a peace after that because you know you finally made it to somewhere you’ve been dreaming of since you were little,” LCU softball signee Hailey Mire said.

“It was exciting and I felt a rush of adrenaline signing it and I was just happy overall,” LSU - LSU-Alexandria softball signee Lorena Williams said.

And in addition to their five athletes who are headed to college for baseball and softball, wrestler Tyson Roach signed to compete at the college level on Wednesday as well, as he signed his NLI to continue wresting at The University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

“It’s like a dream come true you know I worked for it since I was five years old, the first grade it was a big thing to do,” Arkansas Little Rock wrestling signee Tyson Roach said.

