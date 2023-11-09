McNeese Spotlight: Scholarship deadline approaching

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Each year McNeese State University awards over $6 million in scholarships to students with outstanding qualifications. For those interested in these scholarships, there’s an important deadline coming up for freshmen seeking to attend the university in the fall. Director of Scholarships Raylynn Castete joined us this morning to give us all the details.

This week, McNeese is already hosting a number of activities for high school students who are interested in the Ed Rising Explore Program. Those students who are interested in wellness, sports medicine, and pre-physical therapy attended our T3 (Train, Teach, Treat) Conference. They even had some elementary students on hand to cheer the Cowgirl’s basketball team to victory.

But December 15 is the deadline for them and anyone else who wants to apply for academic scholarships for the Fall 2024 semester. Students are advised not to delay in applying as the funds are limited.

These scholarships are awarded based on the students’ academic abilities as evidenced by standardized test scores, previous academic coursework, GPA and class standing.

To apply for academic scholarships, students should complete the online application for Admission and Scholarships and submit all documents such as transcripts and ACT/SAT test scores as well as information about honors, awards, extracurricular activities and employment when answering the scholarship questions.

McNeese offers scholarships in many other areas as well, including band, vocal performance, theater, visual arts, rodeo, cheerleading, debate, dance team, and athletics. Many community partners such as hospitals, area industries, and accounting firms also offer scholarships.

Students can complete the online application for admission and scholarships at www.mcneese.edu.

Student Central is also a one-stop for all things about enrolling at McNeese, which is located on the corner of Ryan and McNeese Streets. There students and prospective students can visit and get one-on-one assistance with the admissions and scholarship process. The Recruiting Office can also schedule campus tours and set up visits with academic faculty.

Additional information regarding scholarships is available at www.mcneese.edu/scholarships or by calling or emailing Student Central at 337-475-5065 or studentcentral@mcneese.edu.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.