50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Flag Football going to nationals

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Co-Rec Flag Football team was named regional champions this past weekend at the NIRSA Region IV Championships, securing their spot at nationals.

The McNeese Co-Rec Flag Football team was named regional champions at the NIRSA Region IV...
The McNeese Co-Rec Flag Football team was named regional champions at the NIRSA Region IV Championships, securing their spot at nationals.(McNeese State University)

The co-ed intramural team traveled to Corpus Christi to compete in regionals Nov. 3-5, where the Pokes went 5-0, outscoring opponents 125-32.

Students Hilary Fuselier and Vega Tower were named Co-Rec MVPs, and Gage Rapp and Carley Cloud were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The McNeese Co-Rec Flag Football team was named regional champions at the NIRSA Region IV...
The McNeese Co-Rec Flag Football team was named regional champions at the NIRSA Region IV Championships, securing their spot at nationals.(McNeese State University)

The team will travel to Stillwater, OK, to compete in the NIRSA National Flag Football Tournament on Dec. 18.

The Pokes are raising money to travel to nationals, and you can buy a shirt to support them HERE, or you can make a donation by clicking HERE.

Good luck, Pokes!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
Lake Arthur boil advisory lifted
ACT test generic
ACT offering free re-test for students registered for December test date
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov 8, 2023
McNeese Spotlight: Scholarship deadline approaching
McNeese Spotlight: Scholarship deadline approaching