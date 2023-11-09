McNeese Flag Football going to nationals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Co-Rec Flag Football team was named regional champions this past weekend at the NIRSA Region IV Championships, securing their spot at nationals.

The co-ed intramural team traveled to Corpus Christi to compete in regionals Nov. 3-5, where the Pokes went 5-0, outscoring opponents 125-32.

Students Hilary Fuselier and Vega Tower were named Co-Rec MVPs, and Gage Rapp and Carley Cloud were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The team will travel to Stillwater, OK, to compete in the NIRSA National Flag Football Tournament on Dec. 18.

The Pokes are raising money to travel to nationals, and you can buy a shirt to support them HERE, or you can make a donation by clicking HERE.

Good luck, Pokes!

