McNeese Farm researching rice that grows well in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Farm is growing a little rice. McNeese, the LSU Agricultural Center and Jefferson Davis Rice Growers have joined forces to research varieties of rice that grow well in Southwest Louisiana.

“It is a cooperative type work between McNeese State University and LSU Ag Center, and it gives opportunity for students to actually come out and see rice growing as it is in a field,” said State Rice Specialist Ronnie Levy, Ph.D.

The rice trial is looking into fertility, disease management and insect control.

“We’re an application trial here, so the rice research station developed varieties to be utilized for by rice producers throughout the state and what we are doing is to make sure that these varieties are going to produce in real situations in different geographical locations,” said Frederick “Chip” LeMieux, Ph.D, McNeese State University vice president for academic affairs and enrollment management.

Nearly 85 percent of the rice consumed in the United States is U.S.-grown on family farms across Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas.

“Rice is probably one of the major crops in Southwest Louisiana, but in Calcasieu it has a big imprint,” Levy said. “They have a rice mill here and also the port that uses a lot of the rice is grown in Southwest Louisiana actually is moved through the port here in Lake Charles.”

Rice farmers harvest roughly 20 billion pounds of rice grown on 2.8 million acres of sustainably managed farmland. The rice not consumed domestically—roughly 50 percent of the crop in most years—is exported to more than 120 countries around the globe.

“It’s been four to five years since we had a big major rice crop, so trying to get everything back together was a big task,” said McNeese Farm Manager Darrin Goodwin. “For me, the excitement was to have these students put on the rubber boots, walk out out in the middle of this flooded rice field with class and see what Louisiana agriculture is all about.”

