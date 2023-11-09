Law enforcement, elected officials ask for community’s help tackling juvenile crime in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a problem that is not isolated to the Lake Area – crime, especially juvenile crime, plagues cities across the U.S.

“I see more and more reports all the time,” Suzanne Kelley said.

It leaves many wondering what’s the root problem. Home life? Lack of guidance? Social media?

“The home is just not where it needs to be, that children aren’t getting the direction they need,” Kelley said. “This has been going on for years.”

It didn’t happen overnight, and the growing juvenile crime issue won’t be fixed overnight either. Lake Charles’ elected officials, as well as the Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said they are asking for the community’s help.

“We have a concern, and that concern is the violence in our community,” Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said.

“Reach out to somebody that we can translate this over to the police department so that we can get ahead of this,” City Council Vice President Craig Marks said.

“Parents, grandparents, we need your help to keep our communities safe,” Councilmember Rodney Geyen said.

This comes after numerous school threats and a recent house party that ended in violence. Six people were shot, including a Barbe High School senior who spent time in the ICU. The suspect was just a teen himself.

Officials are pleading with parents and guardians to be more involved, especially when it comes to monitoring social media, and to have those hard conversations with their children.

“Look them in the eye and say a foolish decision, that took this individual seconds to accomplish, will forever destroy their lives,“ Mayor Nic Hunter said.

Law enforcement is reminding everyone to lock their vehicles or take their firearms inside. CPSO reports 124 stolen guns just this year.

“That’s how these kids are getting these guns,” Sheriff-elect Stitch Guillory said. “Unlocked car doors.”

The overall message: let’s change the course.

“Not here,” Caldwell said. “We don’t want it here, and if we have to be the change, then so be it.”

“It is really easy to point the finger at an elected official, a sheriff, a police department or whoever, but we have to come together and collaborate,” Councilmember Ronnie Harvey Jr. said. “That’s what’s actually going to solve these problems we are having.”

“It’s not a law enforcement issue, it’s just not a political issue. It’s an all of us issue, and we need to sit up, take notice and try to do something to make Lake Charles better,” Councilmember Luvertha August said.

City Council President Mark Eckard was also in attendance as we discussed the issue with officials.

Officials stress the importance for youth and adults to step up and reach out, even if anonymously, if they see something, whether it be a large gathering, suspicious activity on home surveillance video, or a friend’s actions.

They also ask that parents be mindful of any changes in their children.

