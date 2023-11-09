Lake Charles voters to decide proposition that could result in a perpetual sales tax

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles voters will see the LC Rebound initiative on their November ballot as two tax proposals.

The mayor said it would make Lake Charles a better place to live and attract others to come here, but there are concerns, especially about making certain sales taxes permanent.

If approved, the City of Lake Charles Proposition 1 will secure most of Lake Charles’ sales tax income so the city won’t have to renew every 10 or 20 years. It combines two different one-percent sales taxes into one tax.

Mayor Nic Hunter said it will provide stability by paying salaries and the city’s light bill.

“We’re asking for two percent to be continual or perpetual, and that two percent brings in literally the bare bones minimum to operate the City of Lake Charles. Things like fire protection, police protection, public works – those are never going to go away,” Hunter said.

Because perpetual means forever, he said it’s a way to get things done faster. The city can finance rather than pay as they go.

“After the successful passage of the taxes, then the council would go to borrow money as it’s needed and it would happen in different periods of time. It wouldn’t happen all at once. But once we have a group of projects fully designed and ready to go out for bid, then we would go borrow that chunk of money,” said Hunter.

However, retired judge State Rep. Wilford Carter (D-Lake Charles) is concerned about taxes that won’t regularly come up for renewal if the proposition passes.

“You don’t have to vote on renewal again. It’s a perpetual tax. The tax lasts forever. Normally when you vote on a tax it comes up for renewal every so many years, every five years, every 10 years, every 20. But this proposition says we never have to do this again,” Carter said.

When it comes to capital improvements, Carter is concerned whether the City will be fair.

“We don’t need to bond money for 20 years to put flowers in the park. The city can put flowers in the park or putt-putt golf. We need capital improvements. We need something to do about our water being turned red when we turn our bathtubs on because we can’t get in the water because it’s too dirty. We need to change these rusty, metal lines and put more modern PVC lines so we can have clean water,” Carter said.

City officials said they would still be able to do other projects.

“We have dozens of other capital projects we can still accomplish completely separate from LC Rebound,” Hunter said.

Hunter also said the people still have a voice.

“It’s not something that has to be forever. It is something that can change in the future if a council and the mayor choose to ask the people to change the system. If people don’t like the way elected officials are using money, they can vote those elected officials out of office,” he said.

Proposition 2 on the ballot would combine two .25 percent sales taxes into a .50 percent tax and come up for renewal in 25 years.

Officials have been making presentations on the LC Rebound propositions around the city. The last one is set for Thursday night from 5:30 to 6:30 at Drew Park (416 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive). The mayor and City Councilmember John Ieyoub will make a presentation and answer questions.

Voters can view the mayor’s original presentation on Lake Charles rebound HERE or look at the visuals presented.

If you want to read the “fine print” there’s a covenant resolution that binds Lake Charles Council and mayor to promises made.

Below are the propositions as they are worded on the ballot.

City of Lake Charles Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Tax in Lieu of)

Shall the City of Lake Charles, Louisiana (the “City”), under authority of La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., be authorized to levy and collect within the City, in perpetuity, a tax of two percent (2%) (“Tax”) beginning July 1, 2024, with collections from the tax estimated to be $54,000,000 for one entire year, upon the sale at retail, the use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and upon sale of services as defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive, with proceeds of the Tax dedicated and used for funding the operation, maintenance and capital expenditures of the fire, police, public works and other departments of the City, including the payment of the salaries and benefits of City personnel, economic development or any other municipal purposes, and which Tax will be in lieu of two 1% (collectively 2%) sales taxes currently being levied within the City pursuant to elections held within the City on May 3, 2014 and November 8, 2016 which are currently scheduled to expire February 29, 2040 and December 31, 2026, respectively?

City of Lake Charles Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Tax in Lieu of)

Shall the City of Lake Charles, Louisiana (the “City”), under authority of La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., be authorized to levy and collect within the City, a tax of one half of one percent (0.5%) (“Tax”) for a period of twenty-five (25) years commencing January 1, 2025, with collections from the tax estimated to be $13,500,000 for one entire year, upon the sale at retail, the use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and upon sale of services as defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive, with proceeds of the Tax dedicated and used for construction, acquisition, maintenance and repair of the City’s roads, bridges, drainage, sewerage systems, operating and other capital expenditures of the fire, police, public works and other departments of the City, economic development or any other municipal purposes, which Tax will be in lieu of the two 0.25% (collectively 0.5%) sales taxes currently being levied within the City pursuant to elections held within the City on May 3, 2014 and October 24, 2015 which are currently scheduled to expire March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2030, respectively?

Early voting continues through Saturday, except for Friday, when Veterans Day is being observed. Election Day is Saturday, Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

