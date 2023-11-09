Lake Charles events round-up - Nov. 6, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have a list of family-friendly events this weekend happening across Calcasieu Parish.

PRICE: FREE

WHO: SWLA Veterans Association

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11, 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

WHERE:

Lake Charles Event Center

900 Lakeshore Drive

Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT:

This free event is open to all veterans and their families and will take place at the LC Event Center grounds.

The event features bands like Clayton Rougeou and Kevin Barton, Jamie Bergeron and The Tugboats, and a surprise comedian. Food trucks, kids’ fun activities, including fun jumps, a taekwondo exhibition by Edward Choi, and a performance by the Moss Bluff Middle School Jazz Band are also part of the festivities.

McNeese State Athletics is donating 1,000 tickets for veterans. These tickets will be distributed during the BBQ before the evening’s home game.

Schedule of Events:

07:30 am “Ruck The Chuck” Vets Day 5k (all proceeds go to a Veterans organization)

10:00 am- 11:00 am LC Mayors Veterans Day Ceremony (Veterans Park)

12:00 pm - 7:00 pm 9th ANNUAL SWLA VETERANS DAY BBQ.

PRICE: FREE

WHO: City of Lake Charles

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE:

Historic City Hall

1001 Ryan Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT:

A special Veterans Day Ceremony, Art in Park at Historic City Hall.

Get ready to paint! The city will provide all the art supplies, including easels and paint.

You just come with your ideas. The Imperial Calcasieu Museum resident artists Robbie Austin, Chuck Morgue, and Camille Vizena will be on site.

PRICE: $5 per person (all ages), parking free

WHO: Flea Fest, LLC

WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 11 - Nov. 12, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

WHERE:

Burton Complex

7001 Gulf Hwy

Lake Charles, LA 70607

WHAT:

Flea Fest is a unique market and festival that offers a diverse range of items. It takes place every fall and showcases antiques, retro and vintage goods, handcrafted items, collectibles, unique clothing, artwork, comic books, furniture, gifts, jewelry, plants, toys and much more, making it a haven for bargain seekers.

PRICE: FREE

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 9, 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: 515 Pryce St., Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT:

It’s a FREE event. There will be food and art vendors. This is an opportunity to spend the evening celebrating our city’s talent, history, and togetherness. All you have to do is bring a lawn chair and blanket to snuggle up and listen to live music.

The Demarets: Dovetail and Calcasieu Good Time Family Band

