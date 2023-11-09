Lake Charles events round-up - Nov. 6, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have a list of family-friendly events this weekend happening across Calcasieu Parish.
For a complete list of area events, you can visit www.visitlakecharles.org.
You can also submit an event to Visit Lake Charles HERE.
9TH ANNUAL VETERANS DAY BBQ
PRICE: FREE
WHO: SWLA Veterans Association
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11, 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM
WHERE:
Lake Charles Event Center
900 Lakeshore Drive
Lake Charles, LA 70601
WHAT:
This free event is open to all veterans and their families and will take place at the LC Event Center grounds.
The event features bands like Clayton Rougeou and Kevin Barton, Jamie Bergeron and The Tugboats, and a surprise comedian. Food trucks, kids’ fun activities, including fun jumps, a taekwondo exhibition by Edward Choi, and a performance by the Moss Bluff Middle School Jazz Band are also part of the festivities.
McNeese State Athletics is donating 1,000 tickets for veterans. These tickets will be distributed during the BBQ before the evening’s home game.
Schedule of Events:
07:30 am “Ruck The Chuck” Vets Day 5k (all proceeds go to a Veterans organization)
10:00 am- 11:00 am LC Mayors Veterans Day Ceremony (Veterans Park)
12:00 pm - 7:00 pm 9th ANNUAL SWLA VETERANS DAY BBQ.
ART IN THE PARK
PRICE: FREE
WHO: City of Lake Charles
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE:
Historic City Hall
1001 Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601
WHAT:
A special Veterans Day Ceremony, Art in Park at Historic City Hall.
Get ready to paint! The city will provide all the art supplies, including easels and paint.
You just come with your ideas. The Imperial Calcasieu Museum resident artists Robbie Austin, Chuck Morgue, and Camille Vizena will be on site.
FLEA FEST
PRICE: $5 per person (all ages), parking free
WHO: Flea Fest, LLC
WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 11 - Nov. 12, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
WHERE:
Burton Complex
7001 Gulf Hwy
Lake Charles, LA 70607
WHAT:
Flea Fest is a unique market and festival that offers a diverse range of items. It takes place every fall and showcases antiques, retro and vintage goods, handcrafted items, collectibles, unique clothing, artwork, comic books, furniture, gifts, jewelry, plants, toys and much more, making it a haven for bargain seekers.
CHARPENTIER DISTRICT FRONT PORCH SERIES
PRICE: FREE
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 9, 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: 515 Pryce St., Lake Charles, LA 70601
WHAT:
It’s a FREE event. There will be food and art vendors. This is an opportunity to spend the evening celebrating our city’s talent, history, and togetherness. All you have to do is bring a lawn chair and blanket to snuggle up and listen to live music.
The Demarets: Dovetail and Calcasieu Good Time Family Band
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.