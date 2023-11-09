Hometown Heroes - Ivory Edwards

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Army veteran Ivory Edwards received his Quilt of Valor this week from members of the Calcasieu Cut-Ups Quilt Guild. The group of volunteers has presented 35 quilts to veterans this year. Edwards was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953, right out of high school. He served in Korea after the war had ended.

“The war was over and my company was given the job of digging up them caves and taking out the dead enemy soldiers and destroying the caves.”

It was a gruesome task.

“Looking for our American soldiers and the enemy. That’s what my company did. A lot of soldiers were left behind over there.”

Edwards re-enlisted for the Vietnam war and served in the country for two tours of duty. On one tour, his 18th Military Police Unit brought food to an orphanage.

“Had to go up to the mountains. There was an orphanage village. The enemy had taken all the food from the children. About 300 children.”

On his final trip home, he escorted prisoners but had to dress as a civilian to avoid war protesters.

“A captain and five of us brought ten prisoners back to Leavenworth. We had to change into civilian clothes because of the protests. It took me 7 flights to come home.”

Ivory Edwards was awarded the Bronze star for his service in Vietnam. He and wife Lora have been married 65 years. Edwards is a deacon at New Sunlight Baptist Church in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.