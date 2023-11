LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new sign is up at Ball’s Fried Chick-N!

The popular eatery on the corner of Enterprise Boulevard and Mill Street in Lake Charles has been closed since the 2020 storms, but owners tell us they will be back soon. No word yet on an official reopening date, but we will keep you posted.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.