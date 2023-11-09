FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers around Friday much cooler air filters in

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ll end the work week much differently than how we started it, with a scattering of showers likely. This is thanks to the cold front which will move through Friday morning. Right now, it looks like some showers should start late Thursday night, with the most widespread showers beginning to overspread the area after midnight and through the morning commute. So be sure to use caution on the roads in any rain.

Still, it does not look like we’ll see much heavy rain, with the best support for hat remaining to our northwest. Rainfall totals should range between a quarter and a half inch on average, though some local higher amounts are always possible. Regardless, temperatures should start cooling Friday as the wind shifts to out of the North. Temperatures Friday should start out in the upper 60′s to near 70 before gradually falling throughout the day.

Rain chances will not leave the forecast this weekend either, with models continuing to suggest the possibility of scattered showers through Saturday. This means high temperatures for Saturday could range between the mid 60′s to upper 50′s. The good news is like Friday, Saturday does not look like an all-day rain event, and there should be plenty of breaks in between any showers. Rainfall estimates still look low, with maybe an inch or two at most in very isolated areas spread out between Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, shower activity may become a bit more sporadic, but models are keeping cloud cover around which will make it easy for temperatures to take advantage of the northerly wind shift. Saturday will still likely be the coolest day of the weekend.

Beyond that, conditions will remain unsettled behind the front which will make it easy for any passing disturbances to kick up more showers. So for now, we’ve left rain chances in the forecast through early next week. Another cold front could arrive as well to reinforce the cool temperatures.

