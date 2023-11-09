First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and warm Thursday before rain chances pick up overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm and humid weather is sticking with us for one more day before cooler air and showers start to move in.

Thursday is set up to be similar to the past few days, with a few areas of patchy fog possible if the wind subsides enough early. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will start turning overcast over lunchtime as more upper-level clouds begin to build in ahead of an approaching front. But those are not likely to produce rain, and aside from an isolated sprinkle or shower, rain chances will be very low during the day. Temperatures will still be able to warm up, and we’ll end up back in the low 80′s for most locations away from the coast.

Temperatures will still be warm close to 80° under overcast skies this afternoon (KPLC)

The cold front is expected to finally move through on Friday. This should bring our best chance of rain in at least a month, though there still is some uncertainty with how widespread or heavy the rain will be. Computer models remain fairly consistent with the idea of a good scattering of showers ahead of the front, so rain chances remain increased for Friday with off and on showers during the day, and we will likely start seeing showers late Thursday night. In addition, the heaviest rain from the front could end up just west of the area, which would cut down on rainfall coverage and totals. Regardless, temperatures should start cooling Friday as the wind shifts to out of the North.

Rain is looking promising as we head into the weekend thanks to a passing cold front (KPLC)

The uncertainty in rainfall throwing a small wrench in the temperature forecasts. For now, models continue to lean in to scattered showers continuing to pop up off and on through Saturday. This means high temperatures for Saturday could range between the mid 60′s to upper 50′s. Not all models agree on showers lingering all the way into Sunday, but they are keeping cloud cover around which will make it easy for temperatures to take advantage of the northerly wind shift. Saturday will still likely be the coolest day of the weekend. Rainfall estimates generally expect between 1-2 inches spread out between Friday and Saturday.

Beyond that, conditions will remain unsettled behind the front which will make it easy for any passing disturbances to kick up more showers. So for now, we’ve left slight ran chances in the forecast through early next week.. Another cold front could arrive as well to reinforce the cool temperatures.

