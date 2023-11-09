Fire ‘a total loss’ in Burr Ferry

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Burr Ferry Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in Burr Ferry on Wednesday that the fire chief called a “total loss.”

According to Fire Chief Harvey Nash of the Burr Ferry Fire Department, the fire started in a trailer on Kay Road in which had recently been vacated. Their department received the call of reports of a fire around 2 p.m., and fire crews were on the scene within minutes.

By the time of their arrival, the mobile home was engulfed in flames, and crews focused on making sure structures around the mobile home weren’t in danger.

Multiple agencies and fire departments around the area responded.

No injuries were reported.

The Vernon Parish Fire Marshal said electricity to the mobile home was turned off, and though officials are not certain of how the fire started, it is believed to have been caused by arson.

The investigation is ongoing, and the fire marshal said charges may be made.

