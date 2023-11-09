Coushatta Tribe celebrates Native American Heritage Month

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - It was a morning full of tribal dancing and food as the Coushatta Tribe kicked off Native American Heritage Month celebrations.

Those who attended Wednesday’s celebration got a chance to learn about the tribe and the customs passed down from generation to generation.

Native fry bread and chawahka, an Indian corn soup, were on the menu for guests to enjoy. Chawahka is a food that tribal members and ancestors survived on. It consists of corn, water, and smoke flavoring.

“I just want everybody to see what we do what our tribe brings as Native Americans, we aren’t just people like we were back then. We developed and we did new things and we are still here,” said Junior Coushatta Princess Lizzie Fawn Williams.

Many aspects of the Coushatta culture were on display, like basketry and beadwork, along with a fashion show of ribbon skirts created by those who modeled.

“Being Native American, I take pride in my culture, I really want people to know like the cultural differences and what makes the Coushatta Tribe a rich and unique tribe,” said Shaiyellowsunbird Grey Mountain, 2023-2024 Coushatta princess.

Jonathan Cernek, chairman of the Louisiana Coushatta Tribe, said there are more than 900 members across the U.S. with about 400 to 500 members living locally.

“Our tribe migrated from down from the Tennessee valley in the 1800s, so this is the ending settling place of the Coushatta people, this is where our grandmothers and grandfathers grew up, they raised the tribe here in the deep woods in Southwest Louisiana,” Cernek said.

Grey Mountain said the significance of the Coushatta Tribe will continue to live on through the next generations.

“And I think it’s very important that our youth, get to know this side of their culture because eventually if that doesn’t happen our culture will just die off,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.