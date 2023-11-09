AP scores increase for Calcasieu Parish students

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced increases were seen across the board for local students completing Advanced Placement tests in the 2022-2023 school year.

Nearly 900 Calcasieu Parish high school students, representing all 11 CPSB high schools, took a total of 1,274 AP exams last year, and of those students, 57% scored a three or higher, earning credit towards their collegiate education. CPSB students scoring a five, the highest possible score, increased by 42% over the 2021-2022 school year.

College Board recognizes students who score a three or higher on three or more AP exams with AP Scholar status. Calcasieu Parish is home to 144 home school AP students who qualified for this honor based on the 2023 AP exam scores.

Since 2019, the district has seen continuous growth in the number of students participating in AP coursework and taking AP exams. AP courses are offered to students beginning their ninth grade year, with the number of course opportunities increasing with each grade level.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.