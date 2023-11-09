ACT offering free re-test for students registered for December test date

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - ACT announced the launch of its nationwide “twofer” testing program, in which students who registered for the December 2023 test for the ACT would receive a credit that can be used to take another ACT test for free.

The free test will allow students to create a “superscore,” a score that combines students students’ best performances across both tests into one score that best reflects their abilities in each subject.

Students can use their re-testing credit for 2024 test dates on February 10, April 13, June 8, and July 13.

Students must register by Friday, Nov. 17, to be eligible for the program.

More information is available about the offer HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.