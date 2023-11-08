50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win

Toronto visits the Dallas Mavericks following the Raptors’ 123-116 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs
Logo
Logo(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Toronto Raptors (3-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-1, second in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Dallas Mavericks following the Raptors' 123-116 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas went 38-44 overall with a 23-18 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.1 last season.

Toronto finished 41-41 overall a season ago while going 14-27 on the road. The Raptors shot 45.9% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe).

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (groin), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

football generic
Alajiki scores 17, Rice knocks off Saint Thomas (TX) 101-57
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play during overtime of the team's...
Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Houston Rockets logo
Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory