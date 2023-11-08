SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 7, 2023.

Colby Dale West, 32, Lake Charles: Computer-aided solicitation of a minor; pornography involving juveniles.

Travion Gerard White, 21, Franklin: Attempted armed robbery.

Leighkyn Michelle Siverand, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Sheree Nicole Guillory, 36, Lake Charles: Must be wearing seat belt; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Jeremiah Malik Robertson, 22, Lafayette: Aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; hit and run driving; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to stop or yield; driver must be licensed.

Roger Dean Delafosse, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

