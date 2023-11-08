Sulphur family uses ‘Family Feud’ winnings to help kids in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What would you do with $20,000? One Sulphur family answered this question without hesitation – give it all back to the community.

The Portie family won big on “Family Feud” this year. They said the audition process took them about three years, but they would easily do it all over again.

“We did get notified that we were picked and we were going to have an audition, and so we virtually auditioned for the show and then shortly after, probably about six months after, we got a show date,” said Melissa Padgett of the Portie Family.

Their team consisted of Melissa, her two children, her mother, and her ex-husband.

“My mother never thought it would happen, and was extremely nervous. I don’t even think she has watched the episode, that’s how nervous she was,” Padgett said.

Melissa said the family had the most fun they have ever had on the show, but the experience was much different in front of the camera than it was behind the TV. And yes, she said Steve Harvey is just as funny in person.

“What you don’t see is that he does, it takes maybe an hour or an hour and 20 minutes to do a 30-minute show because he is taking something someone says and doing a full comedy bit,” Padgett said.

The idea to create the T-Boy Breaux Fund actually came before the show.

“My dad passed away in 2019. he was a big integral part of our family, and we all kind of wanted to honor him,” Padgett said.

Her dad was known to be quite the sports fanatic, so they honored him in the best way they thought possible.

“He tells a story, whenever he was really young, that he just wanted to play ball and he didn’t have the means, his parents didn’t have the means to get his equipment, and some kind person that ran Sulphur Parks and Recreation provided him some shoes and a baseball glove from the lost and found so he could play, and that is all he wanted to do, is play,” Padgett said.

The T-Boy Breaux Fund’s purpose will be to give children a chance to play sports no matter their financial state.

To donate to the fund, you can contact the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana. Any donations are welcomed and greatly appreciated.

