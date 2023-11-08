SOWELA Spotlight: Fiber optics training

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical College is offering a limited number of fiber optics scholarships to cover the training needed to become a fiber optics technician. Executive Director of Workforce Solutions Dr. Davis LaFargue joined us this morning to give all the details.

The scholarships will cover the three training courses students need to become a technician. They were made possible through a donation from AT&T and cover the Certified Fiber Optic Technician Course (CFOT), Certified Fiber Optics Specialist in Testing and Maintenance (CFOS/T) and Certified Fiber Optics Specialist in Splicing (CFOS/S).

Only eight of these scholarships are currently available for individuals with low-to-moderate income and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to the limited number of scholarships, interested individuals are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at www.sowela.edu/fiber.

Normally, these classes total about $2,800. Applicants that do not qualify for the scholarship can still register for the training at a discounted cost of $1,400. Payment plans are available.

Fiber Optics training courses will be held November 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SOWELA’s Main Campus in Lake Charles, La. Training includes both theory and 85% hands-on activities to prepare students to take the certification exams sanctioned by the Fiber Optics Association.

For more information, contact SOWELA’s Office of Workforce Solutions at (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu.

