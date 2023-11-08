New fishing regulations to go into effect
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced new regulations will go into effect Nov. 20 regarding spotted seatrout, or “speckled trout.”
The new changes include:
- A “slot” limit of 13-20 inches for “keeper” trout
- A 15-fish daily limit per angler
- An allowance of two fish in the daily limit measuring greater than 20 inches
DOWF also announced charter boat guides and crew will not be able to retain a bag limit while on chartered fishing trips, but may engage in fishing activity to assist passengers.
