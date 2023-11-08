50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New fishing regulations to go into effect

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced new regulations will go into effect Nov. 20 regarding spotted seatrout, or “speckled trout.”

The new changes include:

  • A “slot” limit of 13-20 inches for “keeper” trout
  • A 15-fish daily limit per angler
  • An allowance of two fish in the daily limit measuring greater than 20 inches

DOWF also announced charter boat guides and crew will not be able to retain a bag limit while on chartered fishing trips, but may engage in fishing activity to assist passengers.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Crews working grass fire along I-10 near Iowa
Crews working grass fire along I-10 near Iowa
Crews working grass fire along I-10 near Iowa
Crews working grass fire along I-10 near Iowa
Kenneth R. Cretchain Jr., 19, of Lake Charles, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on...
19-year-old accused of attempting to pick up student at high school for sex
Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 80's again with more sunshine later in the day
First Alert Forecast: Warm pattern remains in place for now, cold front arriving Friday could bring decent rainfall