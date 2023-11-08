New fishing regulations to go into effect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced new regulations will go into effect Nov. 20 regarding spotted seatrout, or “speckled trout.”

The new changes include:

A “slot” limit of 13-20 inches for “keeper” trout

A 15-fish daily limit per angler

An allowance of two fish in the daily limit measuring greater than 20 inches

DOWF also announced charter boat guides and crew will not be able to retain a bag limit while on chartered fishing trips, but may engage in fishing activity to assist passengers.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.