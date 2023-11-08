50/50 Thursdays
Local attorney accused of introducing knives, drugs into penal institution

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles attorney Jonathan Brown is accused of bringing knives and drugs into a penal...
Lake Charles attorney Jonathan Brown is accused of bringing knives and drugs into a penal institution.(Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles attorney is accused of bringing knives as well as drugs into a penal institution.

Jonathan Brown is facing charges of introducing contraband into a penal institution and drug distribution.

Brown is alleged to have provided an inmate with folding knives and drugs during an attorney/client interview.

In addition to the knives, the package given to the inmate contained marijuana, oxycodone, synthetic paper and suboxone.

Brown is being held at the Allen Parish Jail.

Brown’s arrest follows an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Allen Correctional Center officers, and Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators.

