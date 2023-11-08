LHSAA Initial District Plan for 2024-2026

50/50 Thursdays
(Source: LHSAA)
(Source: LHSAA)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Monday the LHSAA released its first draft of their proposed redistricting plan for the 2024-2026 sports cycle, and with it several Southwest Louisiana schools are moving districts, or even moving up or down a class. Member schools have until noon on Thursday, November 9th to submit a petition for placement in a different district, and the committee will meet once again on Monday, November 13th for their second classification meeting.

Below are all of the districts involving Southwest Louisiana schools.

Bold= SWLA School

Underline= SWLA School moving to a new district or class

District 3-5A:

  • Acadiana
  • Barbe
  • Carencro
  • Lafayette
  • New Iberia
  • Sam Houston
  • Southside
  • Sulphur

District 3-4A:

  • DeRidder
  • Eunice
  • Iowa
    • Moves from District 3-3A
  • LaGrange
  • Leesville
  • Washington-Marion

District 3-3A:

  • Jennings
  • Lake Charles College Prep
  • South Beauregard
  • St. Louis Catholic
  • Westlake

District 3-4A:

  • Church Point
  • Crowley
  • Iota
  • Mamou
  • Northwest
  • Pine Prairie
  • Ville Platte

District 4-2A:

  • DeQuincy
    • Moves from District 5-2A
  • East Beauregard
    • Moves from District 5-1A
  • Pickering
  • Rosepine
  • Vinton
    • Moves from District 5-2A

District 5-2A:

  • Avoyelles
  • Holy Savior Menard
  • Kinder
    • Moves from District 3-3A
  • Oakdale
    • Moves from District 4-2A
  • Port Barre
  • Rapides

District 6-2A:

  • Lafayette Christian
  • Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
  • Lake Arthur
    • Moves from District 5-2A
  • Midland
  • Notre Dame
  • Welsh
    • Moves from District 5-2A

District 4-1A:

  • Basile
    • Moves from District 5-1A
  • Elton
    • Moves from District 5-1A
  • Grand Lake
    • Moves from District 5-2A
  • Hamilton Christian
    • Moves from District 5-1A
  • Merryville
    • Moves from District 5-1A
  • Oberlin
    • Moves from District 5-1A

District 4-B:

  • Anacoco
  • Elizabeth
  • Fairview
    • Moves from District 5-C
  • Hicks
  • Pitkin

District 6-B:

  • Academy of Sacred Heart - G.C.
  • Bell City
  • Episcopal of Acadiana
  • Hathaway
  • Lacassine

District 3-C:

  • Ebarb
  • Evans
  • Hornbeck
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Simpson

District 4-C:

  • Alexandria Country Day
  • Central - Jonesville
  • Plainview
    • Moves from District 5-C
  • St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville

District 5-C:

  • Northside Christian
  • Reeves
  • Singer
    • Moves from District 4-C
  • Starks
    • Moves from District 4-C

District 6-C:

  • Hackberry
    • Moves from District 4-C
  • Johnson Bayou
  • South Cameron
  • V.B. Glencoe Charter

