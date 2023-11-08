LHSAA Initial District Plan for 2024-2026
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Monday the LHSAA released its first draft of their proposed redistricting plan for the 2024-2026 sports cycle, and with it several Southwest Louisiana schools are moving districts, or even moving up or down a class. Member schools have until noon on Thursday, November 9th to submit a petition for placement in a different district, and the committee will meet once again on Monday, November 13th for their second classification meeting.
Below are all of the districts involving Southwest Louisiana schools.
Bold= SWLA School
Underline= SWLA School moving to a new district or class
District 3-5A:
- Acadiana
- Barbe
- Carencro
- Lafayette
- New Iberia
- Sam Houston
- Southside
- Sulphur
District 3-4A:
- DeRidder
- Eunice
- Iowa
- Moves from District 3-3A
- LaGrange
- Leesville
- Washington-Marion
District 3-3A:
- Jennings
- Lake Charles College Prep
- South Beauregard
- St. Louis Catholic
- Westlake
District 3-4A:
- Church Point
- Crowley
- Iota
- Mamou
- Northwest
- Pine Prairie
- Ville Platte
District 4-2A:
- DeQuincy
- Moves from District 5-2A
- East Beauregard
- Moves from District 5-1A
- Pickering
- Rosepine
- Vinton
- Moves from District 5-2A
District 5-2A:
- Avoyelles
- Holy Savior Menard
- Kinder
- Moves from District 3-3A
- Oakdale
- Moves from District 4-2A
- Port Barre
- Rapides
District 6-2A:
- Lafayette Christian
- Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
- Lake Arthur
- Moves from District 5-2A
- Midland
- Notre Dame
- Welsh
- Moves from District 5-2A
District 4-1A:
- Basile
- Moves from District 5-1A
- Elton
- Moves from District 5-1A
- Grand Lake
- Moves from District 5-2A
- Hamilton Christian
- Moves from District 5-1A
- Merryville
- Moves from District 5-1A
- Oberlin
- Moves from District 5-1A
District 4-B:
- Anacoco
- Elizabeth
- Fairview
- Moves from District 5-C
- Hicks
- Pitkin
District 6-B:
- Academy of Sacred Heart - G.C.
- Bell City
- Episcopal of Acadiana
- Hathaway
- Lacassine
District 3-C:
- Ebarb
- Evans
- Hornbeck
- Pleasant Hill
- Simpson
District 4-C:
- Alexandria Country Day
- Central - Jonesville
- Plainview
- Moves from District 5-C
- St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville
District 5-C:
- Northside Christian
- Reeves
- Singer
- Moves from District 4-C
- Starks
- Moves from District 4-C
District 6-C:
- Hackberry
- Moves from District 4-C
- Johnson Bayou
- South Cameron
- V.B. Glencoe Charter
