LHSAA Initial District Plan for 2024-2026

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Monday the LHSAA released its first draft of their proposed redistricting plan for the 2024-2026 sports cycle, and with it several Southwest Louisiana schools are moving districts, or even moving up or down a class. Member schools have until noon on Thursday, November 9th to submit a petition for placement in a different district, and the committee will meet once again on Monday, November 13th for their second classification meeting.

Below are all of the districts involving Southwest Louisiana schools.

Bold= SWLA School

Underline= SWLA School moving to a new district or class

District 3-5A:

Acadiana

Barbe

Carencro

Lafayette

New Iberia

Sam Houston

Southside

Sulphur

District 3-4A:

DeRidder

Eunice

Iowa Moves from District 3-3A

LaGrange

Leesville

Washington-Marion

District 3-3A:

Jennings

Lake Charles College Prep

South Beauregard

St. Louis Catholic

Westlake

District 3-4A:

Church Point

Crowley

Iota

Mamou

Northwest

Pine Prairie

Ville Platte

District 4-2A:

DeQuincy Moves from District 5-2A

East Beauregard Moves from District 5-1A

Pickering

Rosepine

Vinton Moves from District 5-2A



District 5-2A:

Avoyelles

Holy Savior Menard

Kinder Moves from District 3-3A

Oakdale Moves from District 4-2A

Port Barre

Rapides

District 6-2A:

Lafayette Christian

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Lake Arthur Moves from District 5-2A

Midland

Notre Dame

Welsh Moves from District 5-2A



District 4-1A:

Basile Moves from District 5-1A

Elton Moves from District 5-1A

Grand Lake Moves from District 5-2A

Hamilton Christian Moves from District 5-1A

Merryville Moves from District 5-1A

Oberlin Moves from District 5-1A



District 4-B:

Anacoco

Elizabeth

Fairview Moves from District 5-C

Hicks

Pitkin

District 6-B:

Academy of Sacred Heart - G.C.

Bell City

Episcopal of Acadiana

Hathaway

Lacassine

District 3-C:

Ebarb

Evans

Hornbeck

Pleasant Hill

Simpson

District 4-C:

Alexandria Country Day

Central - Jonesville

Plainview Moves from District 5-C

St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville

District 5-C:

Northside Christian

Reeves

Singer Moves from District 4-C

Starks Moves from District 4-C



District 6-C:

Hackberry Moves from District 4-C

Johnson Bayou

South Cameron

V.B. Glencoe Charter

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.