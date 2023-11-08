How to know if you qualify for the fortify homes project?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Can your roof withstand a hurricane? A fortified roof could help take the impact and protect against some of nature’s worst natural disasters. That’s why the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program is providing first-come, first-serve grants to help homeowners upgrade their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

If you’ve been putting in an application with the hope that you might receive one of the grants to upgrade your roof, you’re not alone. The grants are in high demand, with only a limited number of grants available during each application period. During the most recent period on Nov. 6, only 6,750 applications were available. So far, there have been three application periods with each closing within 24 hours after the maximum amount of applicants were accepted.

The demand shows the scale of the insurance issues that have been plaguing Louisiana following Hurricanes Laura and Ida. Some insurers have since failed financially or pulled out of the state causing policy prices to rise for residents.

For those interested, the program offers up to $10,000 in grant funding for homeowners but does have some requirements to apply.

For example, you must have a policy with Louisiana Citizens property insurance and provide proof of an active residential insurance policy. That policy must include wind coverage as well as flood coverage if they live in a Special Flood Hazard Area.

If you’re wondering if your summer home would qualify for the grant rather than your primary residence, the answer is no. Only primary residences can receive the grant and the homeowner must verify if they have a homestead exemption on the property.

If the home you are applying for is on a foundation constructed of unrestrained stacked masonry or stone (dry-stack foundation) then it is considered not eligible without an approved retrofit of the foundation.

The program has already announced that the next round of applications will be opening at noon on Nov. 27.

Other requirements and things to know include:

New construction homes, condominiums, and mobile homes do not qualify.

Homes on a foundation constructed of unrestrained stacked masonry or stone (dry-stack foundation) are NOT eligible without an approved retrofit of the foundation.

Duplexes and similar structures are eligible if the building is the homeowner’s primary residence and if the homeowner can verify the homestead exemption on the property.

Homes must be in good repair as determined by a FORTIFIED™ Evaluator. Homeowners are responsible for paying evaluation fees for the entire evaluation process according to prices set by the Evaluator. A list of approved Evaluators is available here

We recommend confirming there is at least one FORTIFIED™ Contractor that is able to perform the work before paying for an Evaluator to inspect the home. A list of approved Contractors is available here

Homeowners who select a Contractor and begin work on the project before receiving approval from the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program will not be eligible for a grant.

The completed project must meet the FORTIFIED™ Roof standard in order to receive the grant funding.

Grant funds are paid directly to contractors. Homeowners are financially responsible for all costs beyond the full grant amount. Grant funding is limited to construction costs.

