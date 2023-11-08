50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former LSU swimmer dives for $750K grand prize on ‘Big Brother’

Matt Klotz
Matt Klotz(CBS)
By Deon Guillory and WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge resident Matt Klotz will compete for the $750,000 grand prize on Thursday night’s Big Brother finale.

The former LSU swimmer and deaf Olympic gold medalist will have lived in the Big Brother house for nearly 100 days – the longest season ever for the reality show which marked its 25th season.

Contestants are completely cut off from the outside world while in the house except for an occasional letter from a family member as a prize for winning a competition.

RELATED LINK
Former LSU swimmer to compete on new season of Big Brother

Klotz outlasted 14 other contestants to make the final three. He’s joined by Jag Bains and Bowie Jane on finale night.

The trio will be whittled down to two during a three-part competition that started earlier in the week.

Klotz was able to win the first part, allowing him to skip ahead to the final competition that will air live Thursday night.

If he makes it to the final two, a jury of former housemates will vote on the winner.

Watch the finale live on WAFB on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Boil advisory issued for areas near Holbrook Park near Sulphur
Boil lifted for Sulphur
Crews working grass fire along I-10 near Iowa
Grass fire contained along I-10 near Iowa
Crews working grass fire along I-10 near Iowa
Crews working grass fire along I-10 near Iowa
Big Fish Report: Great Speckled Trout fishing
New fishing regulations to go into effect