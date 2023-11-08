First Alert Forecast: Warm pattern remains in place for now, cold front arriving Friday could bring decent rainfall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm and slightly humid weather is expected to continue for another day or two, but a cold front is expected to cross the area on Friday with a good chance for rain and some cooler temperatures in tow.

Morning fog is still sticking with us, although it will likely remain patchy and in fewer areas thanks to winds remaining elevated. Remember to exercise caution on the roadways! Cloud cover will remain off and on all the way through Thursday with an almost identical day to Tuesday on tap, but rain looks unlikely. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 80′s, with more sunshine across the region later in the day.

Temperatures will be close to record highs for this time of year in a few areas this afternoon!

Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 80's again with more sunshine later in the day (KPLC)

A cold front is expected to approach our area Thursday and actually move through on Friday. If it holds together, this will bring our best chance of rain in at least a month, though there are still some uncertainty. Computer models remain fairly consistent with the idea of a good scattering of showers ahead of the front, so rain chances have been increased for Friday. However, models have predicted rain several days out before that has ended up being a bust, so we’ll keep a close eye on how this front shapes up. Regardless, it should be bringing some cooler temperatures.

A cold front will move through the area Friday, brining a decent chance for rain and some cooler temperatures (KPLC)

We will likely start to feel a difference beginning Friday and through the weekend as cooler air moves in. Clouds and possibly a few showers may linger throughout the weekend, which present the possibility of keeping daily highs in the 60s! Models are leaning toward a cooler Saturday with lingering showers but we will see how the front shapes up.

Rainfall estimates over Friday-Saturday (KPLC)

Rainfall estimates for now generally agree on about an inch or so spread out between Friday and Saturday, but models have been struggling with rainfall totals for the last few fronts. Beyond that, another cold front may arrive early next week that could reinforce the cooler temperatures and possibly bring some more rain, but uncertainty for that is a good bit higher.

