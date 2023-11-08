FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more very warm day before Friday’s front brings cooler air, some showers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have one more very warm day ahead for Thursday, but it won’t be long before the next cold front brings some changes.

Thursday overall should be similar to the past few days, with a few areas of patchy fog possible if the wind subsides enough in the morning. Temperatures then will be able to warm up, and we’ll end up in the low 80′s for most locations away from the coast. By the second half of the day, we ‘ll start seeing more upper-level clouds begin to build in ahead of the front. But those are not likely to produce rain, and aside from an isolated sprinkle or shower, rain chances will be very low.

A cold front is expected to approach our area Thursday and actually move through on Friday. This should bring our best chance of rain in at least a month, though there still is some uncertainty with how widespread or heavy the rain will be. Computer models remain fairly consistent with the idea of a good scattering of showers ahead of the front, so rain chances have been increased for Friday. However, models have predicted rain several days out before that has ended up being a bust. In addition, the heaviest rain from the front will likely end up just west of the area, which would cut down on rainfall coverage and totals. Regardless, it should bring some cooler temperatures.

We will likely start to feel a difference beginning Friday and through the weekend as cooler air moves in. Clouds and possibly a few showers may linger throughout the weekend, which present the possibility of keeping daily highs in the 60s! Models are leaning toward a cooler Saturday with lingering showers but we will see how the front shapes up and how many clouds hang around.

Rainfall estimates for now generally agree on about an inch or so spread out between Friday and Saturday, but models have been struggling with rainfall totals for the last few fronts. Beyond that, another cold front or upper-level disturbance may arrive early next week that could reinforce the cooler temperatures and possibly bring some more rain, but uncertainty for that is a good bit higher. So for now, we’ve left slight ran chances in the forecast through early next week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

