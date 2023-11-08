Developers seek to re-zone land near Sulphur subdivision

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - An application is on this month’s planning and zoning meeting agenda that seeks to re-zone a plot of land near a Sulphur neighborhood.

Bell Family Irrevocable Trust wants to re-zone an 11-acre vacant piece of property near Maplewood Drive from agricultural to light industrial.

The application submitted for the Calcasieu Planning and Zoning Board said the purpose is for industrial development, specifically, construction of an office, shop and a storage shed.

It’s recommended the request be granted with conditions, that the developers adhere to the site plan, lighting requirements, a runoff management plan may be required, and traffic entering and leaving will be limited to an easterly direction.

Mayor Mike Danahay said the trucking company’s request has caused some concern from residents in nearby subdivisions.

One resident 7News spoke with said he worries is may cause traffic issues.

“Congestion,” Harry Khela said. “I feel like more congestion in here, its suffocating when you have big buildings over there.”

7News reached out to the developers, but we have not heard back as news time.

The Planning and Zoning Board will have a public meeting regarding this application, as well as others, on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.